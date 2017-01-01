Search this Website:

December  
 2016 Issue
Southwinds January issue 2017 Issue
BREAKING NEWS:
Miami Strictly Sail Show will again be held with the tent next to the docks at Bayside - Feb. 16-20

A FREE, printed and online monthly Sailing magazine dedicated to Sailing and Cruising in Florida, the Florida Keys, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, The Bahamas and points south.

Articles on sailing, resources for sailors, sailboat racing, sailboat reviews, sailboats for sale, cruising destinations, anchoring laws, moorings, marinas, news and information about sailing in Florida and the South.


January 2017

•  Editorial:Watch Your Cuba Payments

•  New Product: MiniDive

•  Books to Read: Cruising with Kids

•  The Miami Boat Show and Seminar Schedule

•  Cruise to Marathon Down the ICW

•  How Odissea Survived Hurricane Matthew

•  Bahamas Bound - Crossing the Gulf Stream

•  Kona One World Championship

•  Carolina Sailing - College of Charleston's Sailing Center

•  Life Saving Step

Cover: Taylor Brunsvold and crew in a Falcon F-17 at the Buzzelli Multihull Regatta in Sarasota, FL, Oct. 21-23. Photo by Barry Millbourn

MONTHLY SECTIONS

Southern Regional Monthly Wind, Currents & Temperatures
 Calendar of Events in the Southeast
 Racing News
Short Tacks - News
Southeast Racing Calendar
    Southeast Coast (NC, SC, GA)
    East Florida
    Southeast Florida
    Florida Keys
    Southwest Florida
    Northern Gulf Coast (FL Panhandle, AL, MS, LA, TX)

