A FREE, printed and online monthly Sailing magazine dedicated to Sailing and Cruising in Florida, the Florida Keys, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, The Bahamas and points south.
Articles on sailing, resources for sailors, sailboat racing, sailboat reviews, sailboats for sale, cruising destinations, anchoring laws, moorings, marinas, news and information about sailing in Florida and the South.
January 2017
• Editorial:Watch Your Cuba Payments
• Books to Read: Cruising with Kids
• The Miami Boat Show and Seminar Schedule
• Cruise to Marathon Down the ICW
• How Odissea Survived Hurricane Matthew
• Bahamas Bound - Crossing the Gulf Stream
• Carolina Sailing - College of Charleston's Sailing Center
Cover: Taylor Brunsvold and crew in a Falcon F-17 at the Buzzelli Multihull Regatta in Sarasota, FL, Oct. 21-23. Photo by Barry Millbourn
MONTHLY SECTIONS
Southern Regional Monthly Wind, Currents & Temperatures
Calendar of Events in the Southeast
Racing News
Short Tacks - News
Southeast Racing Calendar
Southeast Coast (NC, SC, GA)
East Florida
Southeast Florida
Florida Keys
Southwest Florida
Northern Gulf Coast (FL Panhandle, AL, MS, LA, TX)
